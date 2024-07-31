Martin Demichelis He is no longer the coach of the first team of Club Atlético River Plate: by mutual agreement with the leaders, “Micho” said goodbye to the Monumental Stadium in the victory against Sarmiento de Junín, by 1 to 0 with a goal from Mastantuono, awaiting the new coach.
The desire of all River fans to dream of the return of Marcelo Gallardothe “Doll”, seemed complicated at first But now it is confirmed that it will be fulfilled: The man who brought so much joy to fans for his work as a player, and especially as a coach, will return to the club in that role.
On October 13, 2022, Marcelo Gallardo had said goodbye of the “Millionaire” after eight and a half years at the head of the institution, after having conquered 14 official titles: three Argentine Cups, two Argentine Super Cups, two Libertadores Cups, one South American Cup, three South American Recopa Cups, one Suruga Bank Cup, the Professional League and the Champions Trophy.
Gallardo reached 792 points in 423 matches and has 227 wins, with 111 draws and 85 losses.
River with Gallardo as coach played 221 matches in the local tournament, Of these, they won 114, drew 59 and lost 48, earning 397 points. In the 2021 Professional League, they went 18 games without losing, a key streak to be champion well in advance. There they achieved eight wins in a row and did not reach the record of the Labruna team, which in 1975 reached nine.
El Muñeco managed 198 cup matches, with 110 wins, 52 draws and 36 losses. It was Gallardo’s great specialty, who grew tired of winning one-on-one duels, especially against his classic rival Boca Juniors (one Super Cup in Mendoza, one Sudamericana and two Libertadores, including the memorable final in Madrid).
In addition to having become the Most successful coach in the history of River Plate with 14 conqueststhe “Doll” also He is the man with the most awards If we combine player + coach: caught up with Angel Labrunaand it will be very difficult for anyone to reach them.
