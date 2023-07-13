New challenge, together with Ducati

The 2024 Superbike starting grid is enriched by a new, very welcome protagonist. In fact, through an official announcement the WSBK has certified Sam Lowes and the Marc VDS Racing team join the championship dedicated to production derivatives. The team and the rider – great protagonists in the last few seasons in Moto2 – have decided to put themselves to the test in a new and intriguing Superbike adventure. The initiative is made even more interesting by the partnership with Ducati.

The Italian manufacturer, which is literally dominating the category with Alvaro Bautista and the Panigale V4 R, has indeed agreed to support the Belgian team’s interesting ‘departure to the field’. For Lowes – who has so far collected 10 victories and 26 podiums in the World Championship, finishing third in the 2020 Moto2 general classification – it is a return to a well-known paddock. In fact, the Briton graduated in 2013 Supersport world champion with Yamaha at the end of a triumphal year.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 A front-running team in the Moto2™ World Championship, Marc VDS Racing Team will bring Sam Lowes across to #WorldSBK with their own Ducati-powered team in 2024 🚀 Full story 👉 https://t.co/PhM3p6DDIg#ITAWorldSBK 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/2w6SSZkleQ — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) July 13, 2023

The words of the protagonists

Lowes will also find his own in the WSBK championship twin brother Alex, who has been a regular player in the category since 2014 and is currently employed by Kawasaki. Talking about moving to the new category Marc van der StratenTeam Owner and Team Manager of the team, said: “I am happy and ready to start this new Superbike adventure. And I’m even more pleased to do it with our Sam Lowes. I am also very proud to start this new adventure with Ducati, which is undoubtedly the bike to beat in this category. This expansion opportunity comes at the perfect time. After 14 years in MotoGP, where the Marc VDS Racing team has shown great potential, we are ready to face a new challenge. We competed in Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP and MotoE and won three titles”.

Welcoming newcomers has also arrived Ducati director Paolo Ciabattihappy to be able to count a new team among Borgo Panigale’s customers: “We are very happy to welcome the Marc VDS Racing Team to the Ducati family for 2024. Marc VDS is one of the most professional and successful structures in Moto2, with three titles won, and their participation will certainly add value to the whole championship. I would like to personally thank, also on behalf of Ducati Corse, Marc van der Straten for his trust and his commitment to this exciting new sporting project together with Ducati ”.

For Sam Lowes, the arrival in Superbike represents the closing a circle opened more than 10 years ago: “I have a lot to learn in the new category, starting with the bike, the tires and some new tracks – said the Englishman – but I am very motivated and excited about this opportunity. I’m ready to adapt and understand what I need to be competitive in WorldSBK. I’ve always had the goal of racing in World Superbike and after winning the Supersport title in 2013 it was a normal step. But I chose to try the MotoGP paddock. I am happy and proud that I had a good career there and enjoyed it a lot. But now I feel it’s the right time to move to WSBK, to try a different bike and learn how to ride a Superbike. I believe in myself and I know that I can achieve good results”he concluded.