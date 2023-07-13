Rumors had been chasing each other for some time and the official confirmation arrives today: the Marc VDS team will arrive in Superbike from 2024 and will do so with the Ducati Panigale V4R, which it will entrust to Sam Lowes. Thus, at the end of this year, the British rider leaves the MotoGP paddock and makes his debut in the factory derivatives, where he will find his twin brother Alex.

For the first time in many years, therefore, two brothers line up on the same starting grid in the Superbike world championship, but they will do so with two different bikes. If Alex races with the Kawasaki, Sam makes his debut on the Ducati, which is currently the bike to beat. Thus began the Dutch team’s great adventure in the production-derived championship.

This was announced by the same team, which through a tweet confirms the news that has already been circulating for a while. However, Marc VDS will not be the only commitment in Superbike, who has announced the fact that he will continue in Moto2 also in 2024. For Sam Lowes it will be a debut in the Superbike class but not among the production derivatives: in fact, the British raced from 2009 to 2013 in Supersport with Honda and with Yamaha his last year.

Since 2014 he has landed in Moto2, where he is currently engaged, before flying to Superbike, which awaits him next year. “I’ve always had a goal of racing in World Superbike and after winning the Supersport world title in 2013 it was a normal step,” said Sam Lowes. 2But I chose to try the MotoGP paddock. I am happy and proud to have had such a good GP career, and I enjoyed it a lot. But now I feel it’s the right time to switch to Superbike, to try a different bike and learn how to ride a superbike. Also, I believe in myself and I know I can achieve good results.”

“It’s a privilege to race for the Marc VDS Racing Team and taking this step together is a great emotion, because I’m sure they can become a strong and high-level team in WorldSBK as well. I’m very grateful to Marc van der Straten for trusting me in this new project. We have an excellent relationship; we have achieved some good results together and we aim to do many more!”, continues Lowes. “Ducati is achieving excellent results in many categories and is doing an extraordinary job. Being able to use their bike will be fantastic and if you look at the history of WorldSBK, many British riders have achieved extraordinary results with Ducati, so that’s already a big motivation for me.”

Marc van der Straten, team owner, says: “I am happy and ready to start this new adventure in the Superbike World Championship. And I’m even more pleased to do it with our great driver, Sam Lowes. I am also very proud to start this new adventure with the Ducati, which is undoubtedly the bike to race in WorldSBK. This expansion opportunity comes at the perfect time. After 14 years in MotoGP, where the Marc VDS Racing Team has shown great potential, we are ready to face a new challenge”.

“We competed in Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP and MotoE, winning three titles. Our commitment to Moto2 remains as strong as ever and I look forward to many more successes in the future in the class where our two-wheeled journey began. Moto2 has been the platform that has allowed us to acquire a great deal of experience to continue growing and replicate our successes in another world-class championship such as WorldSBK.”

“As this is a long-term project, we will aim to adapt quickly, so that we can get to the front of the pack as soon as possible. It is also a source of pride to take this step with Sam Lowes, a great rider who has shown he is capable in Moto2 and who shares our team’s values ​​and know-how. Finally, counting on Ducati’s experience and successes completes a package that has all it takes to be perfect and exciting! I hope the whole Marc VDS family is as happy as I am and that, as always, we can count on their support!” concludes van der Straten.

Ducati will be directly involved in the project, so Paolo Ciabatti expresses his satisfaction with this new entry, which thus leads to having 6 Ducatis on the grid next year: “We are very pleased to welcome the Marc VDS Racing Team to the Ducati family for the WorldSBK 2024! Marc VDS is one of the most professional and successful structures in the Moto2 World Championship, with three world titles won, and his participation in WorldSBK next year with the highly competitive Panigale V4 R will certainly add further value to the whole championship. I would like to personally thank, also on behalf of Ducati Corse, Marc Van Der Straten for his trust and his commitment to this new and exciting sporting project together with Ducati ”.