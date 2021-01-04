The FSV Mainz has found a new coach: Bo Svensson, who was already a player for the 05er from 2007 to 2014 and then took his first step as a coach in the youth division of the FSV, is supposed to lead the club to relegation. The people of Mainz pay a lot for his services.
After the departure of Jan-Moritz Lichte, who only took over the post of head coach for the fired Achim Beierlorzer at the end of September, the new management duo Christian Heidel and Martin Schmidt decided on the Dane Bo Svensson. The 41-year-old actually still had a contract with the Austrian second division club FC Liefering until 2023, and costs loudly kicker-Approximately 1.5 million euros transfer fee. In Corona times, a lot of money for a coach who has so far only gained experience as a head coach in the junior area and in the Austrian lower house
“Bo has all the qualities we would like to fill our coaching position. He learned the coaching job from scratch in our junior performance center and also got to know the work of coaches like Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel as an active professional. He knows how our football has to feel. We are convinced that he has the personality and assertiveness to transfer this knowledge to the team, “said board member Christian Heidel on the club’s website.
Leave a Reply