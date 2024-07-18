Ocon’s official announcement is coming

Kevin Magnussen will no longer be a Haas driver at the end of 2024. The Danish driver is in the second stint of his F1 adventure with Haas after the one that began in 2017 and ended in 2020. The unpredictable developments linked to Uralkali and Nikita Mazepin brought Magnussen back to F1 as a surprise at the beginning of 2022 and in Bahrain he concluded the race with a sensational fifth position.

Magnussen has already scored five points for Haas in 2024 and achieved his best seasonal finish in Austria with eighth place. In 2022 another acute The Dane’s greatest achievement was undoubtedly the pole position achieved in Brazil when the drivers had only one ‘good’ lap due to the impending rain.

Haas to announce today Esteban Ocon who will take Magnussen’s place, forming with Oliver Bearman a completely new pairing compared to the one formed by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen who have defended the colours of the American team in the last two years.