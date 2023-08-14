The M3 is faster and more economical than the C63. So which one should you choose?

The Mercedes-AMG C63 AMG is a wonderful car. It is one of the fattest cars from one of the best manufacturers on the planet. That PHEV powertrain is a technological masterpiece. The big question of course: does it work?

Well, in short: not quite. We can conclude that from the findings of AutoBild. Now the undersigned never prefers to read comparative tests of drivers’ cars in a German magazine. It’s not just about the numbers, but also about the experience, experience and fun. This is more difficult to express in numbers.

But because we are very curious how these two completely different concepts turn out, we have nevertheless briefly gone through it for you. And guess what: all the effort has been for nothing! That’s kind of the motto of course Open Door Foundationbut we would like to explain it.

M3 faster and more economical than the C63

The idea is simple. If you drive full throttle, you are faster with 680 hp than an M3 with 510 hp. And if you drive normally, the C63 is more economical. But that kite does not fly. There is not one discipline where AutoBild was faster with the C63. The M3 Touring won all measurements. The difference was never big, by the way. In fact, the two are very evenly matched. However, you do not expect a car with 170 hp more that it is slightly slower. Now the power of 510 hp from BMW is a very ‘modest’ statement (read, it is considerably more than that as standard).

But what about consumption? Because that is of course the showpiece of the PHEV. Well, not too good. The BMW M3 was also more economical than the C63. The difference was not big. The M3 did 1 in 10.48, the C63 drove 1 in 8.77. It is striking that the M3 was pretty close to the manufacturer’s specification, the C63 was miles away from it.

Why choose the C?

Look, of course you can’t change that much about the laws of Physics. We are talking about powerful and extremely heavy cars here. If you use that ability, then energy is required.

Incidentally, we are not more Catholic than the Pope: when testing a fast car, you appeal to the power. Our estimate is that if you go through traffic somewhat like a normal person, you should be able to achieve a considerably more favorable consumption with the C63 AMG.

Finally, there is another reason to choose the C-Class. Check it out. The AMG is considerably thicker than the standard model, but it’s not very thick on top, while the M3 still gives a bad impression of tired-looking Jan Jaap van der Wal.

Anyway, You can read the complete test, all findings and figures here!

