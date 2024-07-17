Real Madrid and Luka Modrić have reached an agreement for the Croatian midfielder to remain at the club for one more season. Modrić, whose contract had ended on June 30, has decided to continue contributing his experience and quality to the Merengue team until the summer of 2025.
Since joining Real Madrid in 2012, Modrić has built a career full of success and recognition. With the club, he has won 26 titles, including 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 La Ligas, 2 Copa del Reys and 5 Spanish Super Cups. These achievements place him among the most successful players in the history of the club, being one of the five players who have won 6 European Cups.
On an individual level, 2018 was a particularly brilliant year for Modrić. He won the Ballon d’Or, The Best FIFA Men’s Player award and was named UEFA Player of the Year. He has also been included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI six times and has been named the Best Midfielder in the Champions League twice. At international level, he has been awarded the Ballon d’Or and the Silver Ball at the Club World Cup.
Modrić has also been a key figure for the Croatian national team, with which he has played 178 matches, setting an all-time record for international caps. He was awarded the 2018 World Cup Golden Ball and the 2022 World Cup Bronze Ball, highlighting his relevance and performance on the most important stages of world football.
With 534 appearances and 39 goals in the Real Madrid shirt, Modrić remains a key pillar for the team. His renewal is excellent news for the fans and for the club, which will be able to continue counting on the magic and vision of the Croatian for another season.
#OFFICIAL #Luka #Modric #renews #season #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply