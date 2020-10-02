It’s official: Luis Suárez is a Granada player. The Colombian striker has been with the team for days and even went to Malmoe for the Europa League match and today his signing has been confirmed. Suárez signed with Granada for five seasons after achieving a transfer by the player of a percentage of his economic rights that has not been transcended. It is estimated that the operation will be around six million euros between variables and the payments with the Waltford.

The player, The 22-year-old had a great season at Real Zaragoza, with whom he played 3,218 minutes in a total of 38 games and scored 19 goals, appearing as one of the most outstanding players in the entire competition. Is It will be his second stage in the rojiblanco club, of which he was already part of his quarry between 2016 and 2017 playing in the Junior Division of Honor and Recreativo Granada.