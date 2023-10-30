The Fifa Disciplinary Commission has suspended Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), for three years. of all activities related to football at a national and international level, understanding that it violated article thirteen of the organization’s code, the highest world football organization reported this morning.

Read here: Former Independiente Santa Fe player won the votes: he is the new councilor of Bogotá

“The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was notified today to Mr. Rubiales, who, by virtue of the provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, You have ten days to request the reasoned decision, which will be published on legal.fifa.com if requested. This decision can be appealed to the FIFA Appeal Committee,” explained the governing body of world football through an official statement.

The suspension of the former president of the RFEF is related to the scandalous events that occurred in the final of the Women’s World Cup on August 20.

Also: Luis Díaz and the kidnapping of his father: a sick country (Meluk tells him)

This commission thus resolves the disciplinary file opened against Luis Rubiales on August 24 after the events that occurred after the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The former Spanish president He touched his genitals in the box and later, during the medal ceremony, He kissed player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth on the podium.

At first, Rubiales was provisionally suspended for a period of 90 days. and this Monday he received notification of the Disciplinary Commission’s decision to sanction him for three years.

The former president of the RFEF, the day after said provisional suspension, flatly refused to resign during the Assembly of the federative body and reiterated that the kiss was consensual, which was denied by the soccer player who currently plays for the Mexican Pachuca and that caused the Spanish players to resign en masse from playing for the national team “if the current leaders continue”, as well as a large part of the technical team of the women’s organization chart, except Jorge Vilda, then coach of the world champion team, who, however, like the men’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, regretted the “improper behavior” of the leader.

Rubiales was summoned by a judge to testify. See also Jacobs, a project to run a 100 in via dei Fori Imperiali in Rome Photo: Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / Luis Rubiales

Finally, on September 6, Jenni Hermoso reported Rubiales to the National Court Prosecutor’s Office for the kiss received on the mouth and she filed a complaint against the former president, who definitively announced his resignation four days later in a statement published on his X account (formerly Twitter).

We tell you: Video: the dedication of Diogo Jota and Liverpool to Luis Díaz for kidnapping his father

FIFA specifies that, according to the existing provisions of its Disciplinary Code, Rubiales has ten days to “request a reasoned decision which, if requested, will subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com”, and that the decision is subject to be appealed before the Appeals Committee.

The world’s highest football body adds that it “reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are respected.”

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO