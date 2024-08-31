Ciudad Juarez.- Through his official Instagram account, Luis Miguel announced that the concert scheduled for today in Ciudad Juárez will be postponed until tomorrow due to severe weather conditions. The show will take place on August 31 at 9:00 p.m.

The statement said the decision was made to ensure the safety of attendees, musicians and stage staff from electrical hazards and possible damage to equipment.

Ticket buyers can request refunds through the website where they purchased their tickets.

Meanwhile, at the Juárez Vive stadium, fans are still waiting with the doors closed. In the surrounding area, there has been an increase in the sale of disposable raincoats due to the forecast of rain.

The storm that fell this evening and left light rain in different parts of the city will complicate the return of fans to their homes as dozens of streets are flooded by rainwater, so they are advised to drive with caution.

The Civil Protection Department has not yet issued a report on the damage caused by the rain at this time.