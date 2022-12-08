It’s official, Luis Enrique Martínez has ceased to be the Spain coach after the elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar at the hands of Morocco.
The Royal Spanish Federation has issued a statement through its official channels announcing the dismissal of Luis Enrique, despite the fact that his contract had already expired at the end of the year: “The RFEF sports management has forwarded a report to the president in which determines that a new project for the Spanish Soccer Team should start,” the statement said.
In this way, Luis Enrique will not direct the Spanish team in the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League that will be played next June. The Federation has also made it official that his place on the bench at the head of La Roja will be occupied by Luis de la Fuente.
Until now, De la Fuente had been the U-21 coach and in this way he made the leap to the senior team.
#OFFICIAL #Luis #Fuente #replaces #Luis #Enrique #Spain #coach
