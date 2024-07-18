Real Madrid have made official the renewal of Lucas Vázquez for another season, a decision that ensures the Galician’s permanence at the club until the summer of 2025. Lucas, whose contract had ended on June 30, follows in the footsteps of Luka Modrić, who also renewed his contract with the merengue team yesterday.
Despite receiving numerous offers from other clubs, Lucas has chosen to continue his career at Real Madrid, demonstrating his commitment and love for the white shirt. Since his debut in 2015, the versatile player has been a key part of the club’s success, contributing both in attack and defence.
Lucas Vázquez’s record with Real Madrid is impressive. He has won 5 Champions Leagues, 3 European Super Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 4 La Ligas, 4 Spanish Super Cups and 1 Copa del Rey. His ability to adapt to different roles in the team and his fighting spirit have been key to these achievements.
Lucas Vázquez’s contract renewal not only strengthens Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, but also sends a message of continuity and stability in the Real Madrid project. With Lucas and Modrić extending their contracts, the club maintains the experience and talent necessary to aspire to more titles in the coming season.
Lucas, who has not yet thrown in the towel with the national team, will continue to fight at Real Madrid to secure a place in the rotation on Dani Carvajal’s wing.
