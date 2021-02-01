It’s official now. After a weekend in which the fringes of the operation with Boca Juniors, Celta, the player and their representatives were closed, the Blanquivioleta entity has communicated that the Uruguayan player, Lucas Olaza, becomes part of Real Valladolid. The left-handed side, owned by the Argentine team, arrives assigned with a mandatory purchase option, although this point has not been corroborated by the club. The operation to bring the Uruguayan is a success due to the quality of the footballer, the competition that the club had to sign him, Granada got involved in the last days, and the three-way negotiation between Boca Juniors, Celta and Real Valladolid, despite that last Thursday the negotiations seemed to stall.

The Uruguayan footballer, 26 years old and international U-20, lands in Valladolid after being indisputable in Celta. And it is that in the 2019-20 campaign he played 35 games and in the current 18. Celta’s reluctance to pay the four million agreed with the Argentine club if the footballer played 20 games this season have made the pucelanos enter the operation and satisfy everyone involved.

Wave, white and violet.

REAL VALLADOLID



Olaza, who will train tomorrow with his new teammates, began his career at River Plate in Uruguay, to be transferred later to Atletico Paranaense de Brasil and the Celta subsidiary, where he already stood out and faced the Promises. After returning to his country he enrolled in Danubio, having a great season, in 2016-17, scoring eight goals in 29 games, which earned him to enter the football of Argentina. He was signed by Talleres and, subsequently, by Boca Juniors, where he played 11 games, before moving on to Celta in the 2018-19 winter market. In the celestial he has played 58 games in two seasons, has scored a goal and has stood out for his good defensive work and his quality to put centers.