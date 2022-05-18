Napoli, through its official website, in today’s report, announced that Hirving Lozano has returned to Mexico to undergo surgery
The Naplesthrough your official websitein today’s report, announced that Hirving Lozano he returned to Mexico to undergo shoulder surgery, after being knocked out in National last February. Probably, the winger concluded his commitments for this year with the Azzurri prematurely. There will be no Sunday in La Spice, in the last of the championship. Following the note issued by the Neapolitan club.
Lozano returned early to Mexico as in the next few days he will undergo surgery on his right shoulder injured in the engagement with the national team on February 3rd.
May 18, 2022 (change May 18, 2022 | 13:19)
