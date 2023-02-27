What had been sounding like a strong rumor but nobody dared to confirm it, is now official: Lionel Scaloni will continue to be the coach of the Argentine National Team for at least four more yearsuntil the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, Canada and the United States.
Although there was a lot of optimism, although the DT wanted to continue and the president of the AFA Claudio Tapia wanted the one born in Pujato to continue, the negotiation was extended up to this moment since the economic issue had not yet been agreedthe prizes for the World Cup won in Qatar 2022 and the way in which the mother house of Argentine soccer was going to pay Scaloni and his coaching staff, since some of its members, like DT, do not live in the country and they wished to receive the money out of it.
However, the rough edges were ironed out, the differences were ironed out and in the meeting between the two in Paris, where the ceremony of “The Best” will take place (Scaloni is nominated for best coach of the year), the agreement was sealed and it was announced again. officially on the social networks of the Argentine team and the president of the AFA.
“There is Scaloni for a while”, published the Twitter account of the Argentine team, while on the same social network “Chiqui” shared a picture with Scaloni and wrote the following: “When trust is high, communication is simple and effective. We continue to strengthen the national team project, together with Lionel Scaloni, the world champion coach”, he put before his more than 200,000 followers. Lionel Messi and company, happy.
#Official #Lionel #Scaloni #renewed #contract #Argentine #national #team
Leave a Reply