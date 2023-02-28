The Best 2022 Award, given by FIFA to the best in world football, had its ceremony this Monday, February 27 in Paris, France, where, among others, the award for the best footballer of last year was presented.
Lionel Andres Messi, Argentine soccer player who became champion with his team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, it was winner over two Frenchmen: kylian mbappehis PSG teammate, and Karim Benzemathe Real Madrid striker who has just won the Ballon d’Or, (delivered by the French magazine France Football and has already crowned Leo seven times)
The captain of the squad, led by Lionel Scaloni, was the most outstanding player in the World Cup, scoring in each of the kill-kill matches (round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals), and being the competition par excellence where they meet the best soccer players in the world, La Pulga received the award more than deserved.
In this way, the man born in Rosario on June 24, 1987 won his second The Best, after having conquered it in 2019, when he shared a shortlist with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Dutch Virgil Van Dijk.
On that occasion he had become champion of the Spanish League with Barcelona and had scored 51 goals in 50 games played.
The award, which has been given since 2016, was also won by Cristiano Ronaldo (2016 and 2017), Luka Modric (2018) and Robert Lewandowski (2020 and 2021).
Benzema had a great season with Real Madrid, where he was decisive in the final stretch of the Champions League that Merengue won, but was not present at the World Cup due to injury, while Mbappé was the top scorer in that contest and broke it in the final against Argentina with three goals, although he could not lift the title that Messi did lift on this occasion.
