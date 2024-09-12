by VALERIO BARRETTA

F2 2025, here is Lindblad

After Leonardo Fornaroli, also Arvid Lindblad takes the step from Formula 3 to Formula 2. The British driver will race next season with the Campos team: the official announcement came a few minutes ago.

Lindblad – born in 2007 – concluded his debut season in Formula 3 in fourth place, taking four wins at the wheel of his Prema. Both Chris Horner and Helmut Marko believe a lot in him, a young Red Bull driver, and they will be able to appreciate his progress also for a call to F1 in the future.

Lindblad’s words

“I am thrilled to be joining Campos Racing in F2 for 2025. The team has had an amazing season so far and I can’t wait to start working together“, these are Lindblad’s words. “I am looking forward to joining the long list of drivers who have raced for the team in the past. The team seems very passionate, hungry and motivated to win. It will give me the tools and knowledge to continue to grow as a driver, we will push each other to improve.”.

Campos Jr.’s words

“We are happy to have a driver like Arvid in our ranks for 2025, as he has immense talentand we are sure that together we have very important goals ahead of us“, added team principal Adrián Campos Jr. “We have the winter months to work to make sure he is as prepared as possible for his debut next season. We will make all our experience available to make the category transition as smooth and successful as possible”.