Liberty Media at the head of MotoGP

The American telecommunications giant Liberty Media – former owner of Formula 1 – has formalized the purchase of 86% of MotoGP shares, leaving the remaining 14% to the current management of the category. The transaction will cost the new owners 4.2 billion euros and involves the sale of Dorna Sports from the English company Bridgepoint and the Canadian pension fund. Dorna will be included in the share package of the Formula One Group. Carmelo Ezpeleta will remain to manage Dorna in the role of CEO.

The words of Greg Maffei

“We are excited to expand our portfolio of sports and live entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP. We see MotoGP as a global championship with a loyal and enthusiastic fan base, with engaging racing and a financial profile that can generate high cash flows. Carmelo and his management have built a great sporting spectacle that we aim to expand to an even wider audience. We intend to grow the sport among MotoGP fans, teams, business partners and shareholders.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta's comment

“This is a perfect step for the development of MotoGP and we are excited about what this acquisition can bring to Dorna, the entire MotoGP paddock and fans. We are proud of what we have done so far and this change of ownership testifies to the value of our sport and its growth potential. We couldn't ask for a better partner to expand the MotoGP fan base around the world.”

Timing and antitrust

The press release also explains that the acquisition will be completed by the end of 2024 and is subject to receipt of the necessary authorizations and approvals from the competent competition authorities and foreign investments, in different jurisdictions.