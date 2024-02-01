“Everyone is a Ferrari fan, even if they say they are not, they are Ferrari fans,” said Sebastian Vettel in the run-up to the Canadian GP in 2016. Even the arch-rival who ruined the life of the Tifosi made sour for years, is a Ferrari fan, it turns out today. Lewis Hamilton announces that he will drive for Ferrari's F1 team from 2025.

You've probably seen all the persistent rumors before (and even a possible hint), but now Hamilton and Ferrari confirm the arrival of the a̶c̶h̶t̶seven-time world champion. Next season Hamilton will sit next to Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari talent signed a new contract with the Ferrari team prior to this season Scuderia.

With the arrival of Hamilton, we also know that Carlos Sainz will have to falter at Ferrari. We think there is a good chance that Sainz will go to Audi. Father Sainz also drives for Audi in Dakar. In 2026, today's Sauber F1 team will become Audi's factory team.

Who will take over Hamilton's seat now that he is moving to Ferrari?

After thirteen seasons at Mercedes, the fruitful collaboration comes to an end. It has resulted in six world championships and eight constructors' titles. Who will now take place next to Russell is still a mystery. Could it be Sainz after all? Last year, F2 driver Frederik Vesti was able to train a few times in the W14. Can this Danish driver try?

With the switch to Ferrari, Hamilton starts the transfer mill. The contracts of Sainz, Pérez, Gasly, Ocon, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen, Hülkenberg, Albon and Sargeant expire at the end of this season. Whatever happens to these drivers, changes will certainly take place on the grid. We are already ready with a large bag of popcorn.