He Leganes made official early on Saturday the signing of the Spanish-Swiss interior Kevin Bua, a 27-year-old attacker who arrives free after ending his contract with Basel. Signature for one season with option to two more in case of promotion to First division. With his arrival, the staff of Marti it completes its front of attack, only in the expectation of potential exits that will force to reinforce those vacant holes. It will look on the 22 that he left vacant Siovas.

Bua He is right-handed, although his preferred place to exercise is on the left, where with a changed leg he is usually a footballer who shows good scoring ability. Last season he scored nine goals in the 30 games he played. Three of those goals were scored in the Europa League, in which he crossed paths with the Getafe. Precisely in the duel that he played in the Coliseum he was sent off for a double yellow. His other six goals were shared between the First Switzerland (four) and the Cup Switzerland (two). It was his best scoring record in the four seasons in which he practiced with him. Basel. Before, his best figure was achieved in the Zurich with eight targets.

Under the radar

The incorporation of Bua to the Leganes it has come by surprise. The player, of Spanish roots (his father is Spanish, from Galicia) had not entered the radar of movements that had transpired in recent days. It is a movement that, in addition, will not entail any cost for the coffers of Leganés. After ending your contract with him Basel, I was looking for equipment. In previous seasons, according to Sports stadium, the player had been under the crosshairs of the Celtic and even got to train with him Zamora for its tuning.

Today he has already joined the group as one more player of the Blue and White discipline, under the orders of a Jose Luis Marti who now only have three signings to complete to close his squad: namely, a central midfielder, a right-back and a left-back. All this, by the way, always under the condition of the possible exits that could be given in the coming days.