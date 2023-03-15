Ferrari is again doing everything it can to make Max Verstappen champion, it seems.

It was clear: the first race of the season was a piece of cake max. It now looks like he has little to fear in the second race either. Charles Leclerc is probably his biggest rival and he now gets a heavy grid penalty for his red pants.

Ferrari seems to be continuing as before, as Leclerc dropped out right away in the first race. The Monegask had already received a new Energy Store and Control Electronics before the race, but to no avail.

Ferrari was now forced to install another new CE and that has consequences. Only two of these parts may be used with impunity during the entire season. Ferrari is already on three before the second race has started.

The consequence is that Charles Leclerc receives a grid penalty of ten places in Saudi Arabia. This number may increase if Ferrari decides to replace even more parts. Which is not inconceivable.

This is of course particularly sour for Leclerc, who also had a frustrating season last year. Then he started his season very well. Maybe it’s the other way around this year. Let’s hope so, because every week the Dutch national anthem is so boring. Or not?

This article Official: Leclerc gets heavy grid penalty this weekend appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Official #Leclerc #receive #heavy #grid #penalty #weekend