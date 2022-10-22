The weekend of the American GP begins uphill for Charles Leclerc. As had already been leaked in recent weeks, in fact, Ferrari chose the Austin race to replace some components on the power unit of F1-75 # 16. To be replaced will be theICE and the turbo. The Monegasque will therefore suffer, as per regulation, a retreat of 10 positions on the starting grid. This is not the first time that Leclerc has found himself this year having to take off from the rear for this type of sanction, testifying to the difficulties suffered by Ferrari in managing its power units during the course of the championship. A partial consolation for the Maranello team is the fact that several drivers will suffer a setback on Sunday’s grid.

In fact, they are also added to the idol of the red fans Sergio Perez And Fernando Alonsoboth penalized by five places, as was the Chinese driver from Alfa Romeo Zhou Guanyu, also hit by a similar punishment. The double retreat of Perez and Leclerc adds pepper to the direct challenge between the two for the second position in the drivers’ standings, with the Red Bull standard bearer currently ahead of the Monegasque by only one point. All these penalties favor, at least on paper, the two Mercedes and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari which should be the main beneficiaries of the retreat of the two rivals.