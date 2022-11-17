Formula 1 is approaching the last round of the season ad Abu Dhabi with some interesting news, one of which concerns the young New Zealander Liam Lawson. The 20-year-old from the Red Bull Junior Team, who will also take part in the last round of the Formula 2 championship with Carlin in the United Arab Emirates, will make his F1 debut with the newly world champion team on the occasion of the PL1. Previously, both in Belgium and in Mexico, the DTM 2021 vice-champion had already taken part in the same session in AlphaTauri, replacing Gasly and Tsunoda respectively.

TO Yas Marinahowever, the talent born in 2022 will make the leap in quality Red Bullin this case instead of Max Verstappen. The official communication came today from the same Anglo-Austrian house via its social channels, with the same having already announced Lawson’s participation also in the postseason tests scheduled for Tuesday 22 November. The New Zealander will remain in Abu Dhabi as a young driver for Red Bull, still at the wheel of the RB18.

