The Las Vegas GP is back! Yes, back, because in 1981 and 1982 the F1 cars were already racing in Las Vegas. Then it was officially called the Caesars Palace GP and was held in the huge parking lot of the casino of the same name. This time the F1 cars go the famous Strip on.

In 2023 you will see the cars racing on a temporary street circuit in Las Vegas. The organization devised a circuit of 6.12 kilometers and 14 turns, where the stopping speed must be around 340 km/h. There will be three straights, where the Strip there is one. F1 is counting on 50 rounds.

What time is the Las Vegas GP?

In November it is dark after 19:00 (a little earlier in winter). In the Netherlands it is nine hours later than in Vegas, so if they start there at 19:00 at the earliest, we have to be here in front of the TV at 04:00. Vegas is really a night city, so if they don’t start until 11pm, you don’t have to set the alarm until 8am.

The good news is that the race will be held on Saturday, so you don’t have to be ready on Monday night.

Be quick with your cards

Do you already know that in your November 2023 you have nothing to do? Then go ahead and book a hotel room. You already saw at the GP of the Netherlands that the hotel prices in Zandvoort went through the roof. In Las Vegas you have plenty of rooms, but definitely expect a small price increase.