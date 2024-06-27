Some ‘obvious’ news

No surprise: Lance Stroll will continue to be Fernando Alonso’s teammate at Aston Martin. The Canadian has officially announced a multi-year contract renewal starting in 2025.

“Before hitting the track in Austria this weekend, I wanted to update you on my future – the words of Lance Stroll – I am very happy to inform you that I am extending my stay at Aston Martin Aramco and that I will be racing an Aston Martin F1 in 2025 and beyond. In the five years since I made this team my home, we have come a long way and grown a lot as a team and there is still so much to look forward to. We are on an incredible journey and I am lucky to have so many amazing people around me, I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

In 2026 Aston Martin will have the exclusive official supply of power unit by Honda. 2024 is not bringing satisfaction to Lawrence Stroll’s team, but significant updates are expected for next weekend at Silverstone.