Finally it’s official: the Lambo Revuelto, complete with atmospheric V12.

Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago and Aventador. Five names and sixty years of V12 top models Saint Agatha. We can now add a name to that list, namely the Revuelto. For those who have ever scrambled eggs in Spanish (huevos revueltos) ordered, the name will sound familiar. The first images leaked on the internet today.

It’s a sort of GTA-esque creation with McLaren 720S-esque headlights. It’s still a bit ‘much’ now, but as is often the case with a Lamborghini, you have to give it time to get used to it.

Oh, and you have to see it in real life. Anyway, you have already been able to view the model, we now also have all the specifications for you.

9,250 rpm

We’ll just start with the engine. The 6.5 liter V12 is taken from the Aventador. However, he no longer has to do the work alone, because there is assistance from no fewer than three electric motors. This increases the power to 1,001 hp. The V12 is good for 813 hp, which is released at 9,250 rpm. Delicious! The torque is not very impressive: 807 Nm.

Naturally, the car has four-wheel drive. Unlike its predecessor, the Revuelto has a dual-clutch automatic transmission, just like the Huracán. The Aventador was one of the few supercars with a single-clutch automatic transmission. The Pagani Zonda and Huayra were also an exception.

Performance Lambo Revuelto

Performance is superb. Sprinting from 0-100 km.h takes 2.5 seconds. From 0-200 km/h takes 7 seconds. The top speed is 349 km/h. The tire sizes are to die for if you run a Kwikfit: 265/30 21 front and 355/25 22 rear. The tires are specially built by Bridgestone.

The interior is actually quite average for a Lamborghini. Where the Aventador was a riding jet fighter, the Revuelto is quite simple in laytou. What is special is that there is a screen for the passenger and that you can operate quite a lot with it. Handy, because with a V12 and 1,000 horny horses under the hood you have to concentrate on the road. Of these, you can use 180 EV-only when driving through the city.

This article Official: Lambo Revuelto with atmospheric V12 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Official #Lambo #Revuelto #atmospheric #V12