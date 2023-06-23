After the great final of the Champions League, European football entered a period of recess, where the players and clubs from the old continent will have several months off and plan the next season in their respective leagues.

One of the championships that is making all the preparations for the 2023-2024 season in international football is LaLiga of Spain, that in the last few hours, he held the official draw for the calendar for the next campaign.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has already announced How the 38 LaLiga dates were distributed in the season that will officially start on August 11 of this year, date that is scheduled for the start of the first date of the tournament and that will have several attractive matches.

Date 1 of LaLiga, best matches



The first day of Spanish football will be played between Friday, August 11 and Monday, August 14, and one of the most striking matches will be the one that will star in the Athletic Club de Bilbao against Real Madrid in the new San Mames.

For its part, the current champion of Spain, Barcelona, will debut in the first division championship against Getafe. Those led by Xavi will have to travel to the Community of Madrid to face the away ‘azulón’ team.

Date of classics in Spanish football



Without a doubt, one of the most eagerly awaited matches in the world is the match starring each season on Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The classic of the first round will take place on October 29, 2023, where the Catalans and ‘merengues’ will face each other at the Camp Nou stadium in the game corresponding to date 11. While the second leg between Real Madrid vs. Barcelona will live the April 21, 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on the date 32.

For its part, the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid the September 24, 2023 at the Wanda Metropolitano for matchday 6 of LaLiga, the second leg will be played at the Bernabéu on February 4, 2024 in a duel on the 23rd.

Dates without Spanish football will stop



In addition to revealing the full calendar, the Royal Spanish Football Federation will have four specific dates of the season where there will be no football, either due to FIFA dates or Christmas.

• From Monday 4 to Wednesday 13 September

• From Monday 9 to Wednesday 18 October

• From Monday 13 to Tuesday 21 November

• From Friday, December 22 to Monday, January 2

• From Monday 18 to Tuesday 27 March

Date 1 and 2 of LaLiga 2023 – 2024



Day 1: 13-8-2023

​

• Almeria – Rayo Vallecano

• Athletic Club – Real Madrid

• Atletico Madrid – Granada

• Celta de Vigo – Osasuna

• Seville – Valencia

• Las Palmas – Majorca

• Getafe FC – Barcelona

• Villarreal – Real Betis

• Real Sociedad – Girona

• Cádiz – Deportivo Alaves

• Matchday 2: 08-20-2023

​

• Almeria – Real Madrid

• FC Barcelona – Cádiz

• Mallorca – Villarreal

• Granada – Rayo Vallecano

• Deportivo – Alavés Sevilla

• Osasuna – Athletic Club

• Real Betis – Atletico Madrid

• Real Sociedad – Celta de Vigo

• Girona – Getafe

• Valencia – Las Palmas

