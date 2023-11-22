A bond that comes from the past

Antonello Venditti already sang it: “some loves make immense turns and then return“. The one between Robert Kubica and Ferrariin Formula 1, was a promised love which was never able to materialize only due to the terrible injury suffered in a rallying accident which in 2011 almost cost the very talented Polish driver his life. 12 years later, however, fate wanted to put the driver from Krakow and the Prancing Horse team back together again. This time no open-wheel single-seater, but one partnership with Amato Ferrari’s AF Corse team in the WECthe fastest growing category at the moment from the point of view of visibility and development.

The announcement came with a press release released by the Italian team itself, which this year also took over management of the two official Maranello Hypercars, dragging the 499P #51 to a legendary triumph in the most famous 24 hours in the world.

⚡️ Kubica and AF Corse together in 2024 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bMeJoNXdBj — AF Corse (@AFCorse) November 22, 2023

The partnership with AF Corse

“Robert Kubica will be an AF Corse driver in the 2024 season“, says the press release published by AF Corse itself, which then specifies: “In the coming weeks, further information will be made known regarding the pairing between AF Corse and the thirty-eight-year-old Pole, current 2023 champion in the LMP2 category of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC).”.

Obviously there was no shortage of ritual declarations from the protagonists of this agreement, starting from Kubica himself: “I’m happy that my path and that of AF Corse will be the same next season. AF is one of the most successful teams ever in motorsport: I’m sure we’ll do a great job together. Furthermore, I return to be part of an Italian team, another aspect that is not secondary“, said the former BMW, Renault, Williams and Alfa Romeo F1 driver. “For me it is a great honor to welcome a driver of Robert’s caliber into our family. His talent and great professionalism will bring a new added valuejoined our team“, he echoed Beloved Ferrari.