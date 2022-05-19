According to the new sporting regulations introduced in Formula 1, the first free practice sessions of a race weekend can be exploited by the participating teams to allow their young drivers to become more familiar with the technical characteristics of the single-seaters.

Thanks to this standard, for example, the Williams the sixth round of the world championship will open a Barcelona with Alexander Albon flanked by the Dutch Nyck De Vries. However, Grove’s team’s move won’t be the only one in sight PL1 valid for the Spanish Grand Prix.

On the eve of the appointment on the Montmeló circuit, two other teams will take to the track with their test drivers or with the young talents of their respective Academies: Alfa Romeo and Red Bull. The first will rely on the experience of his third guide who responds to the name of Robert Kubicawith Polish replacing Chinese Guanyu Zhou before releasing the C42 again in view of the PL2. The team from Hinwil therefore decided to focus on the 2008 Canadian GP winner, thanks to his Pirelli test at Imola, completed less than a month ago, and above all his experience gained in Barcelona during the pre-season tests in February.

Thus, while Alfa Romeo relies on Kubica’s expertise, Red Bull instead presents one of its most accredited drivers for the leap in quality in the top flight: Jüri Vips. The Estonian, a member of the Academy of the Anglo-Austrian team and currently present in Formula 2, will play PL1 at the wheel of the RB18, during which he will take the place of Sergio Perez. A way studied by Red Bull not only to facilitate the approach of the 21-year-old from Tallinn to F1, but also to present him to the general public present in the stands of Barcelona for Friday morning tests, scheduled at 09:30.