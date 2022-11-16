🇫🇷 Christopher Nkunku has been forced to pull out of the France World Cup squad owing to injury and has been replaced by Randal Kolo Muani

⚽ Nkunku is currently the top scorer in the Bundesliga (12)

🅰️ Kolo Muani currently has the most assists in the Bundesliga (9) pic.twitter.com/v5IMsw3pzR

