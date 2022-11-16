Yesterday we experienced one of the first misfortunes prior to the start of the world championship. The French team was training ahead of the start of the big event, when one of the great misfortunes of this sport made an appearance.
In what a priori might seem like a mild training match, Eduardo Camavinga gave Christopher Nkunku an ugly tackle that ended with the diagnosis of a sprained knee that will prevent the RB Leipzig player from participating in the Qatari event.
It treats of a footballer to whom many granted him considerable ballots to start off with Didier Deschamps, a trainer who never has trusted of the ownership of Ousmane Dembélé.
Hard setback for the Gauls who lose one of the best scorers on the scene just eight days after his debut in an official match.
The blues have been quick to choose a substitute, as it seems that Deschamps already had in mind the player he would call in case any member of the offensive squad had to abandon the call.
The chosen one has been Randal Kolo Muani, striker for Eintrahct Frankfurt. The 23-year-old player has accumulated 8 goals and 9 assists this season in the 23 games he has played.
He is already close to improving the figures he obtained last year with Nantes, numbers that helped the German team, classified in the round of 16 of the Champions League, to take over his services.
He is a versatile player who can contribute a lot both playing alongside Benzema and doing it instead of him. In principle, he won’t have too many minutes, but this injury thing is already known… Karim Benzema himself could only complete 15 minutes of yesterday’s training session.
