Real Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement, and Kepa Arrizabalaga is already a new player for the white team. The Spanish club has made the signing of the goalkeeper official through a statement.
Kepa arrives on loan until the end of the season and without a purchase option, as a substitute for Thibaut Courtois. Let’s remember that the Belgian goalkeeper was injured during training and suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that will force him to miss practically the entire season. Faced with this situation, Madrid were forced to sign a new goalkeeper, and finally the 28-year-old Basque has been chosen.
