He fourth signing of Espanyol (after Fran Mérida, ‘Miguelón’ Llambrich and Óscar Gil) is already a reality, officially. More than two months have elapsed since the perico club launched a first offer for Keidi Bare, uncovered by AS on July 19, until the final offensive accepted by Malaga took place with the approval of Chen Yansheng, which has led to the midfielder finally landing at the RCDE Stadium.

Near two million fixed plus one variable depending on objectives, Espanyol will pay for Bare, who signature until June 30, 2024. Another thing is that it can play. For now, the parakeet club has widely exceeded its salary limit, so You won’t be able to enroll it until you release about four million of the mass, via transfer or via saving of emoluments through assignment. Víctor Campuzano or Álex López can help make room for him.

Espanyol risks leaving the Albanian without a record in exchange for not losing the opportunity to obtain ownership of a player for whom they were pushing very hard in Serie A. It’s about a dynamic midfielder, a profile from which Vicente Moreno’s squad suffered despite having a large roster of players in this area, more positional.

International with Albania, Bare landed in Spain in 2013 to enroll in the youth of the Atlético de Madrid, in whose first team he played two Copa del Rey matches by the hand of Diego Simeone. Through the solidarity mechanism, the rojiblancos will take around 20 percent of the transfer.

He Malaga signed him with the freedom letter two seasons ago, a priori for Malagueño, and although he has played with a subsidiary file, he ended up playing 46 matches in Second A with the first team, 30 of them last season.