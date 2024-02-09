Part-time WRC

Last November the WRC world was shocked by the announcement of the reigning two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä, who had made the decision to participate part-time in the 2024 season of the world rally championship. The 23-year-old, who will continue his experience with Toyota, had in fact felt the need to take a break to recharge his batteries, with the intention of returning full-time to the WRC from 2025, again with the Japanese company.

Debut on the circuit

Shortly afterwards, the Finn admitted that he wanted to try a new experience, this time in the categories GT. A wish that Rovanperä managed to realize with an announcement published by the driver himself on his social profiles. In 2024, in fact, he will take part in the single-brand championship Porsche Carrera Cup Beneluxwhich takes place mainly in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Specifically, Rovanperä will participate in four of the six events overall (scheduled for Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, Imola, Assen, Spielberg and Zolder) in order to regularly divide one's commitments between this championship with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup of the RedAnt Racing team and the WRC: “I am thrilled to announce my participation in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux, which will be my first circuit racing project – he has declared – I will participate in 4 race weekends this season. A big thank you to Unibet, RedAnt Racing and Toyota GAZOO Racing for making all this possible. Do you like the new livery?”