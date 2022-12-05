A few days before the first pre-season tests of the 2022-2023 championship, Formula E is approaching the new Gen3 era with another piece of good news: the founding partner of the category, the Swiss private bank Julius Barindeed, it has renewed the agreement which will tie him to Formula E until season 12, i.e until 2026. A multi-year extension of the partnership that confirms the Swiss company’s commitment and willingness to believe in sustainable development in raising awareness of climate change, supporting a 100% electric category such as Formula E.

In addition to continuing her role as global partner of the series, Julias Bär will also be the main sponsor of the São Paulo E-Prixone of the three races that will make their absolute debut in the category together with Hyderabad (India) and Cape Town (South Africa): “Having been a founding partner of Formula E since 2014 – he has declared Philipp RickenbacherManaging Director of Julius Bär – It should come as no surprise that we continue to be thrilled with the success of our engagement with the all-electric series. We are united with Formula E by a pioneering spirit and an interest in the innovations and megatrends that are shaping our future”.

Satisfaction also expressed by Jamie ReigleChief Executive Officer of Formula E: “Julius Baer has been a valued global partner of Formula E from the very beginning – he has declared – and we are delighted that this will continue on a multi-year extension through the Gen3 era. Together, we continue our efforts to accelerate change towards an electric future and will collaborate globally through our tenders to bring this mission to life.”