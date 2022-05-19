After months of speculation and many rumours, the news was made official. Juan Máximo Reynoso ceases to be technical director of Cruz Azul.
After the elimination of the Machine in the quarterfinals against the Tigers, whispers quickly began to circulate in La Noria about the future of the Peruvian coach. To this was added the speculation about the relationship he has with Jaime Ordiales, director of the cement club.
As a result of both, the team announced through its social networks that the relationship with which he was also captain in his time as a player had ended.
Reynoso was the coach who led Cruz Azul to its ninth Liga MX title after a 23-year drought. A team that played football very well, gave a show and managed to get rid of that heavy crockery.
However, for the following tournaments he had important casualties, such as Jonathan Rodríguez, Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo. These losses meant blows for the fans and for the system, which since then has not managed to function the same.
Thus, the criticism and claims for results began that left the technical director on very thin ice. Likewise, the lack of playing time for Ángel Romero and the constant inclusion of Rafael Baca in the starting eleven were other of the many questions that were made to Reynoso and that finally seem to have weighed on his dismissal from the Machine.
#OFFICIAL #Juan #Reynoso #ceases #technical #director #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply