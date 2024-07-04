Manchester, England.- Cruz Azul made official the arrival of Jorge Sánchez as its new reinforcement for the Apertura 2024.

This Thursday, La Máquina announced the signing of the Mexican right back, who returns to Liga MX after his brief stint in Europe with Ajax and Porto.

“World Cup winner. Olympic medalist. National Team member. Multiple champion. That’s Jorge Sánchez, the new player for La Máquina. Welcome to Cruz Azul!” wrote the blue team on social media.

According to sources, Sánchez had a pre-agreement with the Cruz Azul board of directors for several months and was even close to joining La Noria in January, during the last transfer market, but Porto refused to terminate his loan and that postponed the signing until the summer.

After his participation with the Mexican National Team in the Copa América, the 26-year-old defender arrived in Mexico City between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week to undergo medical tests and sign his contract with the light blue club.

Thus, Sánchez will be another of the options that coach Martín Anselmi will have for the next tournament, who recently confessed to having spoken with the tricolor player since January to direct the signing.

Jorge joins Andrés Montaño and Giorgos Giakoumakis as Cruz Azul’s three main confirmed reinforcements for the Apertura 2024, who could soon be joined by Luis Romo from Rayados, with whom the Cruz Azul board of directors would already have advanced negotiations to finalize his arrival.