After a week of many rumors and unofficial information, Club América sent a statement in which it was reported that Jorge Sánchez was definitively sold to Ajax and that he traveled to the Netherlands on Saturday to carry out physical examinations. In the document, the Eagles indicated that after the tests the right back will sign the contract with the Amsterdam team.
Until now, the figures of the transaction have not been released, but various journalistic sources indicate that the Coapa team will retain 20% of the letter of the element that emerged from the basic forces of Santos Laguna before a possible sale. The soccer player played 150 games with Club América in Liga MX, Copa MX and the Concacaf Champions League.
At his farewell at the airport, the Mexican winger indicated that he lived through good and bad times during the years he defended the colors of América and assured that he is leaving calm for what he contributed to the club.
“There were very complicated moments, but that’s the beauty of football. I’m going calmly. Because I also gave them a title and thank God I spent unforgettable moments there. Good. Bad. But that’s the important thing about a player… knows how to overcome all things and I stay with that. But more than anything, I am grateful to America”
– Jorge Sanchez
In his statements, Sánchez made reference to the criticism he suffered after committing a blunder in the final second leg of the 2019 Apertura tournament and that cost America the title against Monterrey.
