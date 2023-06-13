New problems

The Grands Prix go by, the weeks go by, but at Honda, a moment of serenity never seems to arrive. Not only do the results on the track continue to fail, but the Japanese manufacturer – once the undisputed ruler of the category – now finds itself dealing with an almost infinite chain of injuries and forfeits. A problem already denounced by Marc Marquez who knows about missed races in the last three years – despite him – knows nothing. The eight-time world champion has explained several times how to ride the RC213V it is necessary to take too many risks and the medical bulletins are proving him right.

First Rins, now Mir

Alex Rins’ forfeit had arrived first, who will miss at least two rounds after the crash at Mugello; now it’s added the official absence also of Joan Mir, Marquez’s boxmate, from the German GP. The 2020 world champion had crashed at San Donato in the middle of the second free practice session and for safety’s sake had decided – in agreement with the team – not to take part in the two races of the weekend. However, the precaution will not be enough to see him on the track in a few days at the Sachsenring.

No Germany

Through an official statement released by HRC itself, in fact, it was revealed that Mir suffered “a significant contusion to the right hand with synovial fluid and inflammation, limiting the strength and range of motion of the right hand”. This inevitably means absence from the next GP for the former Suzuki standard bearer. “[Mir] he will travel to Palma to visit his trusted traumatologist, Dr. Juan Garcias, to evaluate the best treatment and recovery plan for his right hand injury, in order to return as soon as possible. He will not be replaced for the German GP”continues the press release.

Nightmarish 2023

The first part of this rookie season within the factory Honda team is proving to be a nightmare for Spanish. The #36 in the first six Grands Prix he scored three retirements, an 11th place and in two weekends (which will now become three) he didn’t even leave. A disaster across the board which, however, follows the sad lines of all its predecessors in recent years.