The career of Jenson Button is ready to open another chapter with the championship Nitro Rallycrosswhere the British driver will make his absolute debut for the season 2022-23. The participation of the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, in fact, was made official by the team XITE Energy Racingwith the latter having published a welcome tweet on his profile at the address of the 42-year-old, winner of 15 GPs in the Circus: “We are delighted to announce that Jenson Button will join our Nitro Rallycross team for 2022 – reads the short press release – and will race with Oliver Bennett “.

The series, conceived in the United States by Travis Pastrana only in 2021, will be held all over the world with ten stages on the calendar, the first of which will see the drivers engaged in England, on the Lydden Hill track: “I want to go running. I love racing, I love to compete and I want to have fun – said Button – I am looking forward to competing with a team that has a lot of experience not only in rallycross but also in electric vehicle racing. I will also be able to compete alongside my friend Oli: he is a great character, and has a lot of experience in this type of competition. I hope I can learn from him and that he can do the same from my circuit driving. It will be a fun partnership, in the hope that it can reach the greats of rallycross itself ”.

The choice of Button, moreover, will carry on a certain family tradition in this category. His father Johnin fact, he was also a rallycross driver, who culminated his career with the title of English champion in 1976: “It would be quite special to emulate my father – he added – some of the jumps we’re going to make are definitely high and a little scary, but that’s why it’s exciting for me, because it’s a new challenge. Rallycross is completely different from Formula 1 and that’s why I like it: I left the Circus after 17 years because I wanted to try something new. I’m a racing driver, not a Formula 1 driver. I felt I had achieved what I needed, so it’s nice to try different things ”.