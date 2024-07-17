Despite the words of support from Duilio Davinodirector of National teams, Jaime Lozano was left out of the Mexican team This Tuesday, since the decision was made known through the networks, for which reason, he will not fulfill his objective of directing the team in the World Cup 2026.
The helmsman’s position was in jeopardy after failing in the Copa America 2024where they failed to advance from the Group Stage, finishing third with four points, behind Venezuela and Ecuadorwith the latter going through to the quarter-finals on goal difference. That made the fans explode who no longer wanted the Hecho en CU in charge of the Tricolor.
With this, Jimmy’s cycle came to an end, he was only in charge for a year, raising the trophy of the Gold Cup 2023however, lost the grand final of the CONCACAF Nations League against USAnot forgetting that the embarrassment in the continental tournament ended up exhausting the patience of the directors, since only one goal was achieved in three matches, which came from the left back Gerardo Arteaga.
The Actor, once named after Enrique Bermudezmade his debut with the national team on June 26, 2023, directing a total of 21 matches, reaping ten victories, four draws and seven defeats, with 35 goals in favor and 26 against.
For now it is unknown who will take the reins of the Aztec team, although several options have already been mentioned such as Javier Aguirrethere is much talk about that Lush He did not want to be an assistant Basque to continue in the technical team of the Tricolor. Others linked to taking on the challenge are the Argentine Ricardo La Volpethe Uruguayan Guillermo Almadathe Brazilian André Jardineamong others.
