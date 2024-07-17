The Mexican Football Federation thanks and recognizes Jaime Lozano’s commitment and dedication. Today he finishes his time as Technical Director of the Senior National Team. We hope the best for his professional and personal career. pic.twitter.com/HciqORROcp — Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) July 17, 2024

With this, Jimmy’s cycle came to an end, he was only in charge for a year, raising the trophy of the Gold Cup 2023however, lost the grand final of the CONCACAF Nations League against USAnot forgetting that the embarrassment in the continental tournament ended up exhausting the patience of the directors, since only one goal was achieved in three matches, which came from the left back Gerardo Arteaga.

You arrived at a difficult time and you knew how to face the challenges bringing unity and professionalism. Today your cycle as Technical Director of the Senior National Team ends and we recognize your dedication and commitment. Thank you, Jimmy! pic.twitter.com/vpBC6ecxL5 — National Team (@miseleccionmx) July 17, 2024

For now it is unknown who will take the reins of the Aztec team, although several options have already been mentioned such as Javier Aguirrethere is much talk about that Lush He did not want to be an assistant Basque to continue in the technical team of the Tricolor. Others linked to taking on the challenge are the Argentine Ricardo La Volpethe Uruguayan Guillermo Almadathe Brazilian André Jardineamong others.