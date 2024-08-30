There Ferrari communicated the termination of the partnership with the Spanish bank Santander, which will end on 31 December 2024upon expiration of the current three-year contract.

Santander has been the Scuderia’s Premium Partner in F1 and the Le Mans Hypercar programme since January 2022, and previously partnered with the Prancing Horse between 2010 and 2017.

Ferrari and Santander’s comment

Lorenzo GiorgettiChief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari, thanked the group based in Spain as follows: “With the conclusion of our successful partnership with Santander, we would like to express our gratitude for their dedication and collaboration during our journey together. Their role has been important in contributing to the results we have achieved in the last three years”.

Juan Manuel Cendoyaglobal head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research of Santander and vice chair of Santander Spain, said: “We are extremely grateful to Ferrari for their partnership over the last three years. Sponsorships play an important role in engaging customers as well as strengthening our brand and we will continue to work with a range of partners in the years to come.”