The soap opera Isco already has an end. The man from Malaga was without a team after not renewing his contract with Real Madrid. After all the speculation about a possible continuation of his career in Italy, he will sign with Sevilla for the next two seasons. At 30 years old, he will meet again with Julen Lopetegui, a coach who brought out the best in him at Real Madrid and in the Spanish team.
“The player from Malaga has already arrived in Seville to pass the medical tests this Monday and sign his contract for two seasons,” the Nervión entity said in the statement.
Isco will undergo a medical examination this Monday and is expected to make his debut for Sevilla in LaLiga next Friday. He does not arrive at the Seville club at the best moment of his career, but he still has a lot of football on his feet. The fact of playing in a place close to his homeland and the bonus of being able to play in the Champions League means that the Pizjuán offices are optimistic about his arrival. At the beginning of the market, Monchi was not sure about signing him, but the market situation and the fact that he arrived free and has lowered its financial claims have helped to close the deal.
Isco will be one of the pillars of the new Sevilla project but he will have to earn his place. Lopetegui’s team has a lot of quality in midfield. Players like Papu Gómez, Rakitic, Óliver Torres or Suso will fight for a position in the eleven. Monchi trusts that Lopetegui can recover the best version of the player. He is Sevilla’s third signing after Marcao and Telles and it is expected that he will make his debut this coming Friday in the official season opener against Osasuna in Pamplona.
#Official #Isco #Sevilla #player
Leave a Reply