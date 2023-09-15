“We are very pleased to announce this new and important agreement, which makes our shirt even more valuable” declared Alessandro Antonello

MILAN – U-Power, the leading Italian company in Europe in premium footwear and workwear, will be the new Official Back Jersey Partner of FC Internazionale Milano.

The agreement was signed today at Inter HQ in the presence of Franco Uzzeni, President and CEO of U-Power Group SPA, Alessandro Antonello, Corporate CEO of FC Internazionale Milano, and Luca Danovaro, Chief Revenue Officer of FC Internazionale Milano . The partnership will last four years – from 2023 to 2027 – and represents the union between two leading brands in their respective sectors who have made the continuous pursuit of excellence the distinctive feature of their growth process.