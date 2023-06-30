With a statement on their official website, Inter said goodbye to Milan Skriniar, whose contract with the Nerazzurri expires today and who will be a new Paris Saint-Germain player starting tomorrow:

“Six seasons full of victories and satisfactions: here ends the adventure of Milan Skriniar with the Inter shirt. At Inter since summer 2017, Skriniar has been one of the protagonists of Inter’s extraordinary growth path, which began with their return to the Champions League in 2018 and culminated with the conquest of five trophies in the last three seasons.