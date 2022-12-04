Inter has flown to Malta to continue preparations in view of the return of official commitments: here is the squad list
Inter flew to Malta to continue preparations in view of the return of official commitments, with the first appointment set for Wednesday 4 January 2023 at the San Siro against Napoli. The team will be busy for a training camp which will end on Friday 9 December and will play two friendly matches.
Here is the list of Nerazzurri called up:
Samir Handanovic Alex Cordaz Gabriel Brazão Nikolaos Botis Milan Skriniar Francesco Acerbi Alessandro Bastoni Alessandro Fontanarosa Federico Dimarco Robin Gosens Raoul Bellanova Kristjan Asllani Nicolò Barella Roberto Gagliardini Hakan Calhanoglu Henrikh Mkhitaryan Edin Dzeko Valentin Carboni Tommaso Guercio Stefano Di Pentima Aleksandar Stankovic Nicolò Biral Dennis Curatolo Nikola Iliev Andrea Pelamatti Silas Andersen Jan Zuberek
December 4, 2022 (change December 4, 2022 | 19:01)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#OFFICIAL #Inter #Inzaghis #squad #list #Maltas #withdrawal
Leave a Reply