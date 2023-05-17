The decision that was maturing minute by minute, also given the incessant worsening of the weather conditions throughout the Emilia Romagna region, was finally made official: Formula 1 will not race at Imola this weekend. Impossible to think of organizing a complex event like the Grand Prix, which should be a celebration for the community that hosts it, in a dramatic situation like the one the local community is experiencing right now.

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

Below is the official statement released by F1 to explain the cancellation of the event:

“The Formula 1 community would like to send its thoughts to the individuals and communities impacted by recent events in the Emilia-Romagna region. We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need.

Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the relevant authorities, including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Mayor of the city and the promoter, it is The decision was made not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend at Imola.

The decision was made because it is not possible to carry out the event safely for our fans, teams and staff and it is the right and most responsible thing to do given the situation in the cities of the region. It would not be fair to put further pressure on local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”.