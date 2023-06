Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 6:23 p.m.



| Updated 18:47h.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The German Institute for Human Rights (DIMR) considers that the necessary conditions are in place for the Bundestag, the federal Parliament, to ban the ultranationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD), a political formation currently on the rise in the polls. That party works in an active and planned way to “…

This content is exclusive for subscribers