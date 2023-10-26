Marquez’s replacement in Honda is still unknown

In the next MotoGP season Marc Marquez will join his brother Alex in the Gresini team to start a new adventure in Ducati, thus leaving the Official Honda after a long experience marked by six world titles in the premier class. Since the official move in #93 to the Ducati satellite team, numerous rumors have arrived regarding the name of the rider who will replace him in Honda in 2024, among those involved in MotoGP and other riders competing in other categories.

Lecuona leaves the scene

Among these, one of the candidates could have been Iker Lecuona, which will contest the last round of the Superbike World Championship this weekend. The lack of an agreement reached with the HRC team towards the end of the calendar had generated rumors about a possible return of the Spaniard full-time to MotoGP, a championship in which he participated this year astride the official Honda on two occasions to replace the unavailable Marquez (as well as 3 other GPs with the LCR team). The possibilities of a possible stable return to the premier class with theGolden Wing However, they were shipwrecked on the eve of the Jerez de la Frontera Superbike Round.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 @LecuonaIker and @XaviVierge will continue their journey with Team HRC for two more seasons 🤩 Read more about the renewal 👉 https://t.co/MSkNZQIYTp#WorldSBK #2024WorldSBKRidersMarket pic.twitter.com/cScQRvEsQg — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 26, 2023

Again in Superbike with Vierge

Lecuona has indeed renewed with the HRC team for another two yearswith a prolonged agreement like this until 2025. The same operation was also completed with his teammate and compatriot Xavi Vierge, with the two having joined the team in 2022 to replace the departures of Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam. Consequently, with this signing, Lecuona definitively exits the radar of the official Honda as a possible replacement for Marquez.