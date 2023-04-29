The Israeli military said security forces killed a man carrying an explosive belt after he apparently crossed from Lebanon into Israel and detonated a bomb on March 13 near the Megiddo junction in northern Israel..

Officials said at the time that the possible involvement of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in the blast was being investigated.

In response to a question on Channel 12 TV whether the political crisis in Israel due to the plans for judicial reshuffling has emboldened Israel’s enemies, Hanegbi said, “Our estimates at the present time indicate that this may lead to operations that we did not take into account in the past.”“.

He added, “We saw Hezbollah carrying out operations like that, such as the attack in Megiddo, which failed, but it was a kind of opposition that we are not used to.”“.