“It is clear that I have spoken with the DFB. Everybody knows what I think about the national team. But it is also true that things always have to be sorted out and clarified. It’s all about small details. When everything is ready, I will be able to announce things quickly “, said Hansi Flick before the last league match against Augsburg. Well, as confirmed by the German Federation, those small details have already been filed and has signed his agreement as the new German coach.

A) Yes, Flick will occupy the Mannschaft bench from the end of the upcoming Eurocup, Joachim Löw’s last service, until 2024 and the salary that ‘Bild’ manages is around 6.5 million euros. As they add that one of the conditions that he put on the table was the continuity of Bierhoff as sports director of the DFB. After signing, you will go on vacation.

In this way, Flick will see its annual emoluments reduced, since at Bayern Munich it reached 7.5. Amount, yes, far from the contracts of other great coaches such as Guardiola, Simeone, Zidane or Klopp. Even if places you in the elite of the selectors, since Löw was the highest paid coach in the past 2018 World Cup with 3.8 million euros, an amount far exceeded by his successor.

Old acquaintance

It will not be a new context for our protagonist that of the national teamSince in August 2006 he held the position of Löw’s assistant, even going so far as to lead the team in a Euro 2008 quarter-final clash against Portugal, since his ‘boss’ had been sanctioned. Match that, as I point out, the Germans would win (3-2) thanks to goals from Schweinsteiger, Klose and Ballack.

After living in the shadow of the successes of Spain (Euro 2008 and 2012 and a 2010 World Cup), in 2014 it achieved collective success with the German triumph in the World Cup in Brazil. Right after that, he became sports director of the German Federation (DFB), a position he held until his arrival at Bayern.

Closed circle

In Munich he revitalized a sleeping giant. He arrived as an interim in November after the dismissal of Niko Kovac and in December he had already won his tenure until the end of the course. Champion of all the past course, equaled the famous sextet of Guardiola’s Barça, but this season he announced in April that he was leaving the Allianz Arena. Now he closes the circle after rejecting multiple approaches from teams like Barcelona, ​​since at all times, as he has recognized, the German bench was on his mind.

